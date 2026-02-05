'Sorry, I Cannot Stay Quiet': Mamdani Faces Backlash After NYC Mayor's Office Of Immigrant Affairs Shares Hijab Day Post
“February 1st is #WorldHijabDay! Today, we celebrate the faith, identity, & pride of Muslim women & girls around the word who choose to wear the hijab, a powerful symbol of devotion & celebration of Muslim heritage,” NYC Mayor's Office Of Immigrant Affairs said on X.
An Iranian -American journalist accused Mamdani of showing poor judgement and insensitivity, saying she was deeply distressed to see World Hijab Day celebrated while women in Iran are, in her words, being imprisoned, injured, and killed for rejecting the hijab and the ideology behind it.
She slammed him for offering no public sympathy, solidarity, or condemnation of the violence unfolding there, arguing that his silence alongside the celebration was troubling. She said the lack of response felt shameful and claimed that by doing so, he was aligning not with women, but with those who oppress them.Also Read | 'I condemn it in very strong words': Javed Akhtar calls for unconditional apology from Nitish Kumar over hijab incident Other reactions
One of the social media users said,“Sorry, I cannot stay quiet. You really have to hate women to erase their faces from a poster and celebrate their confinement through the veil. Pride is visible. It does not hide. The hijab is a man-made invention designed to control women and impose a form of apartheid. No happy world hijab day for life.”Also Read | BJP sharply reacts to Owaisi's 'Hijab-clad woman will become India's PM' remark
Another reacted,“Stop wrapping your oppressive ideology in pretty clothes and trying to sell it as empowerment.”“Why is the @NYCMayor celebrating oppressive patriarchy, misogyny, & the total subjugation of women?” questioned a third.
A fourth criticised the statement in strong terms, saying that the hijab should not be portrayed as a symbol of devotion or empowerment. Instead, the commenter described it as representing an ideology they view as oppressive to women, claiming it functions as a means of control rather than a voluntary expression of virtue.
