Live DNA Testing, Cacao Ceremony: What UAE's Kayan Wellness Festival 2026 Will Hold

Across the festival grounds in Abu Dhabi, attendees can move between science-led longevity tools and slower, contemplative spaces

When a Beirut clothing store was destroyed in the 2012 bombing, its founder lost every piece of merchandise he owned. Rather than reopening as before, he rebuilt differently - recycling what remained into an eco-fashion concept that now travels across the region and beyond.

This year, that story of loss and reinvention is among the experiences visitors will encounter at Kayan Wellness Festival, alongside live DNA testing, cellular energy assessments, and a multi-day programme exploring mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

Across the festival grounds, attendees can move between science-led longevity tools and slower, contemplative spaces. The programme includes live DNA testing that breaks down individual needs around nutrition, fitness, sleep and supplementation, as well as mitochondrial health testing that analyses how efficiently the body's cells generate energy.

Elsewhere, the Mind Stage hosts talks and conversations on leadership, relationships, purpose and consciousness, while the Soul Circle and Soul Sanctuary offer breathwork, sound healing, meditation, cacao ceremonies and daily women-only sessions in a beachfront setting.

Returning to Kayan this year, the Bayrut Express Eco-Fashion showcase adds a tactile layer to the festival. Garments on display are made using recycled fibres, plastics and repurposed materials - including washable, genderless ponchos designed to be worn across seasons and settings. The brand's founder says the concept emerged directly from the devastation of the Beirut blast, turning destruction into a long-term commitment to sustainability rather than a one-off response.

Beyond fashion, the festival also offers visitors a chance to engage directly with emerging wellness technologies that are increasingly shaping conversations around longevity and preventative health. Among them is cellular energy testing by mescreen, represented at the festival by Firdaus Nagree, GCC and UK distributor. The test focuses on the mitochondria - often described as the body's“powerhouses” - which generate the energy required for cells to function.

Rather than testing individual cells, Nagree explained that the assessment analyses markers found in the blood serum, allowing specialists to estimate how efficiently a person's mitochondria are producing energy.“Every cell in your body needs electricity to function,” he said, noting that even when energy production drops significantly, the body can continue operating - though less efficiently.

The test, originally developed in connection with space research, is positioned as a baseline tool that can help guide lifestyle and clinical decisions rather than provide a diagnosis. Results are not immediate, as samples are sent to a specialised laboratory for analysis, but the testing process itself is available to festival-goers over the event's duration.

Nearby, visitors can also undergo live DNA testing with Precision Health, which offers reports covering areas such as nutrition, fitness, sleep, skin, immunity and medication response. Malak Amr, business development executive at Precision Health, explained that the test is designed to translate genetic data into practical insights.

Each report focuses on a specific area - from how the body processes carbohydrates and fats, to whether a person is better suited to endurance or strength-based exercise. While results take time to process, attendees can experience the sampling process on-site and gain an overview of how genetic information can be used to personalise health decisions.

Precision Health is also showcasing a range of recovery and relaxation tools at the festival. During demonstrations, visitors can try hydrogen inhalation, which Amr described as a method aimed at reducing oxidative stress in the body. The experience itself is subtle - a few minutes of calm breathing through a nasal tube - and is presented as a complement to broader wellness routines rather than a standalone solution.

Another draw is a vibration-based machine that stimulates muscles using electromagnetic fields. During a short trial, the sensation is more akin to a deep muscular activation than traditional exercise. Amr noted that the technology is commonly used for circulation support, muscle recovery and as a preparatory step before other wellness treatments, rather than as a replacement for physical training.

Away from the testing zones, the festival's programme places equal emphasis on reflection and connection. The Mind Stage hosts a curated series of talks and conversations on leadership, resilience, relationships, purpose and personal growth, showcasing a mix of global and regional voices.

Among the headline speakers are Steven Bartlett, the entrepreneur behind 'The Diary of a CEO'; Bear Grylls, famed for his survival expertise; Marianne Williamson, known for her work on spirituality and emotional wellbeing; Peter Crone, a mindset coach who explores subconscious blocks; Dr Khaled Ghattass, who bridges functional medicine and wellness; and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, bringing a human-centred perspective on mental health and community.

Organisers say this balance of internationally recognised figures and regionally rooted voices reflects both global wellness discourse and perspectives shaping wellbeing in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Soul Circle and Soul Sanctuary offer quieter, embodied experiences overlooking the sea.

Designed as spaces for pause rather than performance, these zones encourage participants to step away from data and devices and reconnect with their physical and emotional states.

Together, the elements reflect the festival's broader approach - one that places scientific curiosity alongside storytelling, and innovation next to introspection. From eco-fashion born out of loss to technologies measuring the body at a cellular level, Kayan Wellness Festival presents wellbeing not as a single solution, but as an ongoing dialogue between experience, evidence and meaning.



