'Do Not Reply': UAE Residents Alerted Against Fake Toll Payment Messages

PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Feb 2026, 5:19 PM



By: Ajanta Paul



Motorists must always verify whether the sender is a company licensed by the authorities

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned motorists on Thursday against fake traffic toll messages and urged residents not to fall for scam texts that impersonate official toll authorities.

In a social media post, the police advised drivers not to reply to suspicious messages or interact with them (with sender). Motorists must always verify whether the sender is a company licensed by the authorities.

RAK Police urged residents to avoid clicking on unknown links or attachments. They advised making payments only through official platforms approved by licensed companies and to promptly report any suspicious offers or fraud cases.

Despite warnings from authorities, several UAE residents have reported receiving scam messages, which claimed they had pending Abu Dhabi's Darb toll fees. The messages typically urge recipients to click on suspicious-looking links to make immediate payments.

In one case, a resident received a message titled“Darb-Alert”, stating:

“Pending Status: Please settle overdue toll fees (AED4.00) to avoid the issuance of a AED100.00 fine and traffic points today, Jan 20.”

The message included what it described as an“official link” and instructed the recipient to“Reply Y to open the secure payment portal.”

How to spot toll payment scam texts

According to reports, these scam messages typically claim that the recipient has an unpaid toll balance and warn that their account will be suspended if immediate payment is not made. In some cases, the sender's number may be spoofed to appear as if it belongs to a legitimate toll company.

The messages usually include a link that closely resembles an official website. However, the link leads to a phishing site designed to steal personal or financial information. Scam texts may also pressure recipients to make payments through non-standard methods, such as gift cards or wire transfers, which is a strong indicator of fraud.

Other warning signs include messages sent from international numbers, multiple recipients listed in the same message, and generic greetings such as 'Dear Customer' instead of addressing the recipient by name.

Authorities reiterate that toll operators generally do not collect overdue payments through text messages, nor do they use threatening language to rush customers into immediate action.



