'Money Can't Buy Happiness': Billionaire Elon Musk Not Happy Being Super Rich
While his wealth enables him to chase a dream of colonizing Mars, pour massive contributions into the coffers of politicians like US President Donald Trump, and feel no financial strain from fathering more than a dozen children, it is not bringing him joy.Recommended For You
"Whoever said 'money can't buy happiness' really knew what they were talking about," Musk said late Wednesday in a post on X, the platform known as Twitter until he bought it for about $44 billion in 2022. The post, which included a sad-face emoji, had logged more than 66 million views by late Thursday morning. Take a look:
Responses fired back at Musk varied from sympathy to derision, with some recommending he seek solace in religion or philanthropy.
"But it certainly gives you a head start," a reply from the account of Charmane Harbert said of the correlation between wealth and happiness. "Are you worried about how you'll keep a roof over your kids' heads?...Nope?...Then stop pouting and count your blessings."
Musk's net worth is listed at $668 billion, and late last year, Tesla shareholders approved a performance-based compensation package for him as chief executive that could be worth as much as $1 trillion.
Musk's stable of companies includes electric car maker Tesla, artificial intelligence startup xAI, and aerospace enterprise SpaceX.ALSO READ
- Surging billionaire wealth a political threat, Oxfam warns as Davos opens Elon Musk becomes first person worth $700 billion after Tesla pay package ruling Elon Musk's SpaceX to raise over $25 billion in blockbuster 2026 IPO, source says
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment