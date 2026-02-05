Affordable Iftars In UAE: Where To Eat This Ramadan For Under Dh200

PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Feb 2026, 6:59 PM



By: Somya Mehta



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Looking for budget-friendly options to break the fast? We've got you covered

Alongside moments of peace and prayer, Ramadan is also a time defined by gathering. A time when friends and families come together to savour meals rooted in togetherness, shared over iftars and suhoors. And in a country like the UAE, options are plenty.

While the city is known for its grand Ramadan spreads, breaking fast doesn't always have to come with a hefty bill. Across the country, there are thoughtfully curated iftars that balance value with atmosphere, proving that a meaningful meal can be both affordable and memorable.

From relaxed restaurant buffets to open-air settings and family-friendly spaces, here are our top picks for budget-friendly iftars, all without crossing the Dh200 mark:

Allo Beirut keeps things simple and traditional this Ramadan, with its iftar set menu comprising lentil soup, dates, mezze and rotating Lebanese mains like shish barak, molokhia and kibbeh bil laban.

Available for dine-in or delivery, it's a reliable, budget-friendly option for sharing with family.

Price: Iftar from Dh85

Ramadan at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is a flexible option, suitable for both for people breaking fast casually or planning a larger gathering. The iftar buffet at 365 brings together comforting Ramadan classics, live cooking stations, and a soft Qanoon soundtrack.

For bigger groups, private iftars and bespoke outdoor catering add a personalised touch, making this a well-priced option for both families and corporate circles.

Price: From Dh120; buffet at Dh149

Known for its interesting approach to Emirati seafood, Ibn AlBahr brings that same warmth to its Ramadan table. The iftar menu spans comforting starters, mezze, seafood mains and traditional desserts, served across its Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Creek and Abu Dhabi locations.

For those staying out late, the Al Reem Island branch also offers a lively suhoor experience with live stations and light entertainment on select nights.

Price: Iftar from Dh189

There's something special about breaking fast along Dubai Creek, and Jewel of the Creek leans fully into that feeling. With a buzzing Ramadan Market, live oud performances, and hands-on cultural experiences for children, this is as much an evening out as it is an iftar destination.

Price: Iftar from Dh165

Pitfire Pizza

A cult favourite makes its Ramadan comeback with the return of Pitfire's Shawarma Pizza. Available across Dubai - and for the first time in Abu Dhabi - the 10-inch pizza blends familiar shawarma flavours with Pitfire's signature dough and creative toppings.

Designed for sharing and easy ordering, it's a fuss-free option for casual iftars at home or with friends, especially on nights when you want something indulgent.

Price: Dh64

For those who prefer their Ramadan evenings unhurried and outdoors, Al Habtoor Polo Resort offers a serene escape from the city's bustle. Set against sweeping polo fields, the Polo Terrace hosts an open-air iftar buffet featuring Middle Eastern favourites, live grills, and traditional sweets.

Price: From Dh159 per person

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Centara Mirage approaches Ramadan through a family-first lens. Alongside a rooftop iftar buffet at Sheesh Restaurant, the resort offers stay packages that include daily iftar and in-room suhoor, making it ideal for a short Ramadan break.

Add to that kid-friendly wellness experiences and spa offers, and you have a well-rounded option for parents looking to combine celebration with downtime.

Price: Iftar from Dh190 per adult

Jones the Grocer's Ramadan offering leans into the idea of sharing at its core. Designed for two, the iftar platters bring together lentil soup, fresh salads, grilled meats or seafood, fragrant rice and house-made beverages.

Available across all UAE locations, it's an easy, well-balanced option for families or small groups looking to break fast together without committing to a buffet.

Price: From Dh199 for two

For something a little different this Ramadan, Rodeo Drive Ibn Battuta Gate offers a flavourful iftar that swaps tradition-heavy spreads for bold, all-American comfort food.

Priced at just Dh95, the four-course menu lets diners mix and match starters, mains, sides and desserts - from avocado hummus and Cajun kebabs to mac & cheese and Umm Ali - all served in a lively, family-friendly setting.

Price: Dh95 per person

Rohini's Dawat is iftar inspired by the warmth of North Indian hospitality. Think classic starters like murgh tikka, seekh kebabs and samosas, followed by slow-cooked favourites such as butter chicken, dal makhani and haleem, with Indian breads served throughout.

Finished with indulgent desserts like kunafa rasmalai cheesecake, it's an ideal setting for family or business iftars.

Price: Dh149 (veg); Dh169 (non-veg)

Like Rohini, CQ French Brasserie's Ramadan Nights menu also offers a cross-cultural take on iftar, rooted in French cooking. Diners can expect seasonal starters, followed by mains such as djej avec riz, seabass or steak frites, with desserts available to add on.

Served in both indoor brasserie-style spaces and leafy garden settings across JLT and Barsha Heights, it's a relaxed option for family or friends.

Price: Dh189 per person

Girl & the Goose offers a three-course iftar that feels every bit celebratory. The experience opens with dates, horchata milk and a light soup, before moving into vibrant starters and mains like steak frites, seabass, tacos and baleadas.

Desserts lean towards indulgence, with items like churros and coconut flan on the menu. It's a social, upbeat space that works well for friends looking to break fast somewhere energetic.

Price: Dh189 per person



