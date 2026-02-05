Georgia's Inflation Rises In January 2026
According to the data, annual core inflation amounted to 2.4%, while core inflation excluding tobacco stood at 2.1%. The statistics office noted that price changes across several major consumer basket groups contributed to the overall increase in inflation during the reporting month.
Earlier, Fitch reported that it expects inflation in Georgia to average 3.2% in 2026-2027.
"Headline price growth reached 5.2% yoy in October 2025 (target: 3%) after two years of below-target inflation, driven mainly by transient factors including food prices and base effects. Core inflation has mostly stayed within target in 2025, reaching a peak of 3% in August, mitigating concerns of overheating," said the report.
