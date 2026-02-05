TSEM Stock Soars After Tower Semiconductor Partners With Nvidia For Data Center Optical Modules
Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) shares soared 17% in Thursday's pre-market trade after the company announced a partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) for 1.6T data center optical modules.
Tower Semiconductor stated that its silicon photonics enables up to double the data rate compared to prior silicon photonics solutions.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Tower Semiconductor was in the 'bearish' territory, with message volumes at 'high' levels.
Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment