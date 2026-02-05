Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TSEM Stock Soars After Tower Semiconductor Partners With Nvidia For Data Center Optical Modules

2026-02-05 08:20:16
Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) shares soared 17% in Thursday's pre-market trade after the company announced a partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) for 1.6T data center optical modules.

Tower Semiconductor stated that its silicon photonics enables up to double the data rate compared to prior silicon photonics solutions.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Tower Semiconductor was in the 'bearish' territory, with message volumes at 'high' levels.

