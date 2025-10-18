Afghanistan Team Pays Tribute To Cricketers Killed In Pakistan Airstrikes In Paktika Read Emotional Post

Hours after three Afghanistan cricketers tragically lost their lives in Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province early Saturday morning, the national team paid an emotional tribute to them during their practice session ahead of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. The players gathered in a circle to offer their prayers after the heartbreaking incident.

In a moving gesture, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) shared a photo from the tribute, writing on X,“AfghanAtalan, during their practice session ahead of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe, gathered together to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic attack in Paktika province and expressed their deepest condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families and all Afghans affected by this heartbreaking incident.”

“Last night, several local citizens, including three cricketers, were martyred, and many others were injured in a tragic airstrike carried out by the Pakistani regime,” it added.

twitter/dBc1m7Wkqe

Three Lives, One Dream Cut Short

The victims - Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - were among several local players returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital of Paktika, when their vehicle was reportedly hit during a Pakistani airstrike. The ACB confirmed that five others were also killed, while seven sustained injuries in what it called a“cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.”

In its statement, the ACB said it was“deeply saddened by the tragic martyrdom of the players from Urgun District,” describing the incident as“a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family.”

Statement of CondolenceThe Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime... twitter/YkenImtuVR

ACB Withdraws from Pakistan Tri-Series

As a mark of respect and protest, Afghanistan also earlier announced its withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place between November 17–29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

“In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November,” the ACB stated.

The board added,“May Allah grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah and bless the injured with a speedy recovery.”

Condemnation from Afghan Cricketers

Prominent Afghan players, including Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Samiullah Shinwari, and Sediqullah Atal, strongly condemned the strikes, describing them as inhumane and unjustifiable.

Star spinner Rashid Khan said he was“deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan.” He added,“It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time - our national dignity must come before all else.”

Former captain Gulbadin Naib echoed similar sentiments, calling the attack“an assault on our people, pride, and independence.”“We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers. This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence, but it will never break the Afghan spirit,” said Naib.

Veteran all-rounder Samiullah Shinwari described the incident as a“great sorrow not only for Paktika, but for the entire cricket family and nation of Afghanistan.” He said,“I was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of the heroic players of Argoon district of Paktika, who were brutally attacked by the Pakistani military regime after a friendly cricket match. The incident is a great sorrow not only for Paktika, but for the entire cricket family and nation of Afghanistan. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these innocent players, my friends and the people of Paktika. We will never forget their memory and sacrifice.”

Opener Sediqullah Atal also voiced his anguish, saying,“Deeply saddened by Pakistan's attacks on Afghan civilians, women, children, and young cricketers. Such inhuman acts must not be ignored. I fully support the Afghanistan Cricket Board's decision.”