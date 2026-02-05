More Paid Parking In Dubai As Parkonic Begins New System At Palm Jumeirah Crescent

PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Feb 2026, 6:25 PM



New ticketless-parking system came into effect from February 1 and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and public holidays

After the recent implementation of on-street parking in Dubai's Discovery Gardens, Parkonic has announced the rollout of paid parking at Palm Jumeirah Crescent.

The new parking system came into effect from February 1, 2026 and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and public holidays.

On-street parking at Palm Jumeirah Crescent is charged on an hourly basis, or part thereof, with the rate set at Dh10 per hour. The parking fees apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no free parking periods. The private parking company said that these rates are applicable to all vehicles, including those registered under People of Determination (POD).

The Palm Jumeirah Crescent zone operates as a ticketless paid parking area. Vehicles are identified through their license plate number, which acts as the digital parking record. There are no physical tickets, parking metres, or entry barriers in the area.

Payment methods

According to Parkonic, motorists can pay for parking through SMS by following the instructions displayed on the on-site signage to start a session.

If SMS payment fails, the parking fee will be automatically deducted from the vehicle's Salik account after exit, subject to Salik's terms and conditions. Residents and visitors should note that cash payments, parking machines, and QR-based payment options are not available at this location.

Default parking payment method

The default payment method for on-street parking at Palm Jumeirah Crescent is Salik, unless an SMS parking session is activated, the operator said.

Vehicles without a Salik account or with insufficient Salik balance must pay through SMS parking, and additional charges may apply depending on the telecom provider.

Parking fees are charged per hour or part thereof, as displayed on the pole signage at the site. Failure to pay the applicable fees may result in actions, including fines, blacklisting, or legal proceedings by the relevant authority.



