The Post That Confirmed Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan's Roles In Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'

Indian actors Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan playing key roles in superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming action comedy Jailer 2 was an open secret without official confirmation. That confirmation came from Bollywood actor Jatin Sarna.

In an Instagram post, Sarna, best known for his roles in the web series Sacred Games and the sports drama 83, waxed eloquent about meeting Rajinikanth. The post contained a series of photographs, of him with Balan, Chakraborty and director Nelson Dilipkumar, dismissing all speculation.

However, Sun Pictures, owned by media baron Kalanithi Maran, which is bankrolling the movie, is yet to issue a statement.

In September last year, Khaleej Times reported that Balan and Chakraborty were offered key roles in the movie, with the latter playing the antagonist.

Chakraborty and Rajinikanth have a history of collaborations, with the superstar appearing in two of the former's films-the Hindi film Bhrastachar (1989) and the Bengali flick Bhagya Debata (1997).

Jailer 2 will mark Balan's second outing in Tamil cinema, with the 2019 legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, being her first.

An ensemble cast

Meanwhile, the 'universe' of Jailer 2 has only grown bigger. Not only will the movie feature cameos from Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, as in the first instalment, it will also feature cast members from it, including Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu. Vijay Sethupathi said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India that he is overcoming his aversion for villainous roles, and will be seen in a cameo in Jailer 2.

In addition, Chakraborty had indicated at the possibility of a guest appearance by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Actor-director SJ Suryah and Vinayakan will round off the cast to the sequel.

Last January, Sun Pictures releasing a humorous announcement teaser, hinting that the sequel would be a continuation of the first: guns, fights and a hat-tip to Rajini's larger-than-life persona.

Jailer follows the travails of Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) a retired police official in search of his missing son, also an upright police officer, that won rave reviews. The movie grossed nearly Rs 6.5 billion (Dh 250 million approximately) globally and was one of 2023's biggest Indian grossers.

Jailer 2 is expected to release worldwide on June 12, 2026.



