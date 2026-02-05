Highest Storm Alert Lifted In Spain, One Woman Missing

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Madrid - Spain on Thursday lifted its highest weather alert for torrential rain in the southern region of Andalusia, where a woman went missing, a day after the storm killed one in Portugal.

Storm Leonardo dumped more than 40 centimetres of rain in some Andalusian districts on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of thousands, paralysing rail and road transport and shutting schools.

The downpours, which came after a storm killed five people and left hundreds injured in neighbouring Portugal last week, are examples of extreme weather that scientists say climate change is worsening.

Spain's Civil Guard told AFP a woman had fallen into the Turvilla river in the Andalusian municipality of Sayalonga on Wednesday, "and we are searching for her."

National weather agency AEMET lowered its warning level to orange and yellow for Andalusia, saying it would rain "less intensely, although it will accumulate in already saturated areas".

Classes resumed in most of Andalusia but remained suspended in the hardest-hit areas, with several roads and railways still out of service.

A man in his 60s died in Portugal on Wednesday after being swept away by the current while attempting to drive across a flooded area in the southeast, a spokesman for the national civil protection authority told AFP.