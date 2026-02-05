Cloudeva.Ai Debuts As A Cloud Decision Intelligence Offering Public Preview Now Open

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Cloudeva, a cloud intelligence platform that differentiates itself through multi-cloud capabilities & an intelligent advisory bot, officially launches today, with a premise that organizations don't have a cloud technology problem, they have a cloud decision problem.

Amit Gupta, Founder Rapyder and Cloudeva

Built by teams with years of hands-on experience supporting cloud operations across large enterprises, Start-Ups & SMBs, the idea of the founders was to address a persistent operational blind spot. Many organizations still struggle to maintain auditable visibility into what changed in their cloud environments, who initiated them, and the business reasoning behind those decisions.

Amit Gupta (founder, cloudeva), identified the pattern after years of working with leadership teams that manage complex, multi-cloud estates. Despite significant investments in infrastructure, security controls, and analytics tooling, companies repeatedly encountered the same issue during incidents, cost escalations, and audit reviews: explaining the rationale behind critical actions.

“After nearly a decade running Rapyder and working closely with CXOs, I realized most cloud problems weren't caused by bad technology,” said Amit Gupta.“They were caused by unclear decisions - not knowing who changed what, why it was changed, who approved it, or whether it was the right call at the time. As environments scaled, this gap only widened.”

As enterprises expanded digitally across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, governance practices fragmented across tools and teams while executive accountability remained centralized. The disconnect between operational complexity and leadership responsibility became the catalyst for building Cloudeva.

“Execution without context creates noise,” said Athreya Ramadas (Co-Founder, Cloudeva)“We're building an offering that turns cloud data into governed, actionable insight - enabling organizations to scale with clarity, control, and confidence.”

Cloudeva introduces a decision layer above existing infrastructure, finance, and security tooling. Rather than just reporting events, the system interprets change through business, financial, and regulatory context - helping organizations move from raw activity to accountable decision-making. The founders have opened cloudeva for public preview till March 31st 2026. Preview participants can:



Experience AI-driven cloud decision intelligence in real environments

Shape governance workflows for regulated operations Work directly with the Cloudeva founding and product teams

Who It's Designed For



Financial services and regulated enterprises managing audits and operational risk

Healthcare and compliance-driven organizations balancing innovation and governance

Large multi-cloud enterprises requiring cross-team visibility CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and CFOs who need explainable cloud decisions

Why This Matters Now



Multi-cloud environments are growing faster than governance models

Regulatory expectations around accountability continue to tighten

Decision opacity introduces financial and operational risk Enterprises need clarity without slowing innovation

Cloudeva exists to solve what slows modern organizations down- uncertainty. By combining deep expertise with a forward-looking approach, the company helps businesses build systems that are not just scalable, but intentional.

Cloudeva aims to transform cloud complexity into clear, confident action.

For more information, visit cloudeva.