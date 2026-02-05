Tinygemsbreaks Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Subsidiary Achieves Breakthrough In Quantum Error Correction Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) announced that its majority owned subsidiary, Quantum Transportation Ltd., has successfully developed and validated a first-generation transformer-based neural decoder designed to advance scalable quantum error correction. The company said the code-agnostic decoder demonstrated superior accuracy and efficiency in simulations across multiple quantum error correction codes and realistic noise environments, outperforming established classical decoding methods such as minimum-weight perfect matching and union-find, while supporting Rail Vision's longer-term strategy of leveraging quantum-AI innovations alongside its core railway safety and vision technologies.

Rail Vision is a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality.

