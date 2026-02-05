Tinygemsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Retains Lake Street Capital Markets As Buy-Side Advisor To Support Acquisition Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) announced it has retained Lake Street Capital Markets as its exclusive buy-side financial advisor to support the company's growth strategy through selective acquisitions of complementary businesses, technologies and capabilities. The engagement aligns with Knightscope's long-term plan to build an integrated managed security services platform combining autonomous machines, advanced software and human operations, as the company evaluates potential transactions to strengthen its technology stack and service offerings, with no specific acquisition timetable or commitments currently in place.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the Nation's first Autonomous Security Force. The Company combines autonomous machines, advanced software, and human expertise to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope's long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at

