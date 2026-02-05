Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Expands Wisconsin Footprint With Third County Deployment, Highlighting Rapid EM Scaling Model



The new project in Wisconsin marks SuperCom's fifth new U.S. project since the start of 2026, and extends an existing Midwest regional partnership formed in 2025.

The new county will use SuperCom's PureOne GPS tracking and PureShield tools for offender monitoring and domestic violence prevention.

Wisconsin reflects SuperCom's broader pattern of follow-on expansion after initial state entry. The projects are replacing legacy systems while also introducing new monitoring programs.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity solutions, is extending its electronic monitoring footprint in the U.S. Midwest, announcing a third county-level deployment in Wisconsin just months after entering the state. The latest project, disclosed on February 2, represents the company's fifth new EM launch since the beginning of the year and underscores how SuperCom is scaling through established regional partnerships once an initial foothold is secured ( ).

The Wisconsin rollout is being implemented through SuperCom's Midwest regional service provider partnership, established in early 2025. Since its first Wisconsin deployment in September 2025, SuperCom has added a second county in January and now a third, reflecting a steady expansion across local...

