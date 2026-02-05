Networknewsbreaks Xeriant Inc. (XERI) Building Momentum In Advanced Materials With NEXBOARD(TM)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) is a technology development company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing disruptive innovations, with advanced materials representing a core area of emphasis.“The most visible example of Xeriant's advanced materials work is NEXBOARD(TM), a patent-pending composite panel that integrates recycled plastics, cellulose fibers and nanotechnology-enabled fire-retardant systems... Beyond individual milestones, Xeriant's work in advanced materials reflects a broader strategy of applying nanotechnology to solve real-world performance challenges,” reads a recent article.“Across construction, infrastructure, industrial manufacturing and public safety, demand is rising for materials that can deliver greater durability, fire resistance and sustainability without sacrificing performance or cost efficiency. Governments, insurers and commercial buyers are increasingly focused on reducing fire risk, improving resilience and lowering environmental impact, driving interest in alternatives to traditional materials that are often resource-intensive or vulnerable under extreme conditions. Xeriant has been advancing a portfolio of advanced materials technologies that leverage nanotechnology to address these growing global needs.”

About Xeriant Inc.

Xeriant is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials designed for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. The company partners with and acquires strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER(TM) brand and includes NEXBOARD(TM), an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other traditional construction materials.

