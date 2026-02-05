Afghan Information Minister Invited To Kazan Forum In Russia
According to a statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Information and Culture, Fazl al-Hadi Hamza, the ministry's Cultural Attaché, met in Moscow with Anton Andreevich Kuznetsov, Deputy of the Department for the Support of Arts and Folk Initiatives of the Russian Federation, Maria Sergeyevna, Head of the Department's Foreign Affairs, and their delegation.
During the meeting, Kuznetsov officially presented Hamza with an invitation for Minister Sheikh Sher Ahmad Haqqani and his delegation to attend the forum in Kazan. Hamza also shared proposals, including the establishment of a cultural center for Afghans in Russia, among other suggestions.
The statement added that Kuznetsov assured full cooperation and collaboration in these areas and noted that the Russian Ministry of Culture also intends to send a high-level delegation to Afghanistan.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment