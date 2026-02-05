Afghan Information Minister Invited To Kazan Forum In Russia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has invited Afghanistan's Minister of Information and Culture to participate in an upcoming economic, cultural, and tourism forum in Kazan, and has also indicated that a delegation from Russia's Ministry of Culture will visit Kabul.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Information and Culture, Fazl al-Hadi Hamza, the ministry's Cultural Attaché, met in Moscow with Anton Andreevich Kuznetsov, Deputy of the Department for the Support of Arts and Folk Initiatives of the Russian Federation, Maria Sergeyevna, Head of the Department's Foreign Affairs, and their delegation.

During the meeting, Kuznetsov officially presented Hamza with an invitation for Minister Sheikh Sher Ahmad Haqqani and his delegation to attend the forum in Kazan. Hamza also shared proposals, including the establishment of a cultural center for Afghans in Russia, among other suggestions.

The statement added that Kuznetsov assured full cooperation and collaboration in these areas and noted that the Russian Ministry of Culture also intends to send a high-level delegation to Afghanistan.

