Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy Congratulate RCB Women's Team For Lifting WPL Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday congratulated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women's team for lifting their second Women's Premier League (WPL) trophy after defeating the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, "Once again, the RCB women's team has lifted the WPL trophy. It was a joy to watch our RCB team, which delivered outstanding performances throughout the tournament, emerge as champions by defeating the Delhi team in today's final."

"Congratulations to our RCB women for winning the trophy through a united and determined fight. The performance of the Delhi team, which fought hard for victory till the very end, is also commendable. Ee Sala Cup Namdu," CM Siddaramaiah.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has congratulated the RCB women's team for their spectacular victory over the Delhi team in the Women's Premier League.

He said that the RCB women, by winning the 2026 Women's Premier League title, have written yet another proud chapter in women's cricket, and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

Under the inspirational leadership of Smriti Mandhana and with the excellent, collective performance of every team member, the RCB women delivered a top-class display to clinch their second championship, he said.

This remarkable achievement, he added, has once again inscribed in golden letters the glorious legacy of dedication, discipline and excellence shown by women sportspersons in India, Kumaraswamy said.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Ee Sala Nu Cup Namde! (The cup is ours this time as well). Congratulations to the RCB Women for lifting the WPL trophy for the second time and stamping their authority as the most dominant team of the season. A campaign filled with consistency, confidence, and champion spirit. Proud moment for every fan!"

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the BCA Stadium at Kotambi in Vadodara on Thursday.

After captain Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 57 to take DC to 203/4, RCB completed the highest successful chase in a WPL final in 19.4 overs with immaculate ease.

The victory also made RCB the first team to win the title after finishing top of the group stage standings, and the first franchise to hold both IPL and WPL crowns simultaneously.

Captain Smriti Mandhana produced her finest WPL innings, scoring 87 off 41 balls, laced with 12 fours and three sixes.