Construction Glass Market To Exceed US$ 190.3 Billion By 2030 Driven By Energy-Efficient Building Design, Rapid Infrastructure Development, And Advanced Glazing Technologies Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global construction glass market was valued at US$ 110.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 190.3 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

The expansion of the construction glass market is largely fueled by the growing global emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency in building design and construction. As governments, architects, and developers prioritize environmentally responsible practices, there is an increasing demand for materials that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of buildings but also contribute to reducing energy consumption and lowering carbon footprints.

Among the most impactful technologies are insulated glass units (IGUs), which consist of two or more glass panes separated by an air or gas-filled space. These units provide superior thermal insulation compared to traditional single-pane glass, effectively minimizing heat transfer between the interior and exterior of buildings. By maintaining more consistent indoor temperatures, IGUs help reduce the need for artificial heating and cooling, resulting in significant energy savings and decreased greenhouse gas emissions.

Technological Advancements Driving Demand in the Construction Glass Market

Recent years have witnessed significant advancements in glass technology, which have profoundly influenced the demand for construction glass by enabling the development of innovative products that offer enhanced safety, durability, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. These technological improvements have transformed how glass is used in modern architecture, making it an indispensable material that meets the evolving needs of builders, designers, and end-users.

One of the most notable advancements is tempered glass, which is manufactured through a specialized heat treatment process that increases its strength and durability compared to standard glass. Tempered glass is designed to withstand greater impact and thermal stress, making it the preferred choice for applications where safety is paramount, such as in windows, doors, and facades.

Laminated glass represents another critical innovation in the construction glass market. This type of glass consists of two or more glass layers bonded together with an interlayer, which enhances safety and security by holding the glass fragments in place upon impact. Beyond its protective properties, laminated glass also offers sound insulation benefits, making it ideal for buildings in noisy environments.

Float Process Manufacturing Leads the Construction Glass Market in 2022

In 2022, the float process manufacturing method held the highest segmental share in the construction glass market, reflecting its widespread adoption and significance in the production of flat glass. The float process is a highly efficient and established technique that involves pouring molten glass onto a bath of molten tin. This unique environment allows the glass to spread out evenly and cool gradually, solidifying into a perfectly flat sheet.

This manufacturing process offers several distinct advantages compared to traditional glass production methods. One of the key benefits is the ability to produce large sheets of glass that maintain consistent thickness across the entire surface. This uniformity is critical for architectural and construction applications where precision and quality are paramount.

The prominence of the float process in the construction glass market underscores its role as the industry standard for producing high-quality flat glass. Its efficiency and reliability enable manufacturers to meet the growing demand for large-format glass panels that are essential for modern architectural designs. Furthermore, the process's capability to support subsequent treatments and coatings, such as low-emissivity or laminated layers, enhances the performance and energy efficiency of the final glass products.

Walls (Facades) Dominate the Construction Glass Market Segment in 2022

In 2022, walls, particularly facades and curtain walls, held the highest segmental share within the construction glass market, underscoring their critical role in modern building design. Facades and curtain walls are key exterior components of buildings, primarily constructed from glass, that serve multiple functional and aesthetic purposes. Their primary objective is to provide effective insulation and protection against weather elements, ensuring the building's interior environment remains comfortable and secure.

The glass used in facades and curtain walls varies widely to meet different architectural and performance requirements. Clear glass is commonly employed to maximize transparency and visibility, while tinted glass options are used to control glare and solar heat gain. Additionally, many facades incorporate advanced features such as low-emissivity (low-e) coatings, which improve energy efficiency by reflecting infrared heat while allowing visible light to pass through. Laminated glass is another popular choice, as it offers enhanced safety by holding together if shattered, protecting occupants from potential hazards.

The dominance of facades and curtain walls in the construction glass market reflects the growing demand for buildings that combine sustainability, safety, and modern aesthetics. As architects and builders strive to create structures that are both visually striking and environmentally responsible, the use of specialized glass in exterior walls continues to expand.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Construction Glass Market

As of 2022, the Asia Pacific region maintains its position as the dominant force in the global construction glass market. This leadership is largely attributed to the presence of some of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, including China, India, and Japan. Over the past decade, these countries have witnessed a substantial surge in construction activities, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and expanding industrialization.

The rising need for new housing developments and commercial infrastructure projects has been a major catalyst in the region's construction glass market growth. Governments across the Asia Pacific have also played a crucial role by implementing policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing energy efficiency in buildings. These efforts encourage the use of advanced glass technologies, such as insulated and low-emissivity glass, which help reduce energy consumption by improving insulation and controlling solar heat gain.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:



AGNORA

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Bendheim Glass

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Limited

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Guardian Industries Corp.

Gulf Glass Industries.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Schott AG Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Overview:

By Type



Annealed Glass

Toughened Glass

Heat-Strengthened Glass

Energy-efficient Glass

Extra-clean/ Self-cleaning glass

Sheet Glass

Laminated Glass

Chromatic Glass

Patterned Glass

Tinted Glass

Insulated Glazed Units Others

By Composition



Borosilicate

Glass Fiber

Silica

Sodium potassium carbonate

Lead Others

By Manufacturing Process



Rolled Process Float Process

By Application



Walls

Shop Fronts

Public Places

Skylights

Aquariums

Bridges

ICUs

Meeting Rooms

Fire-resistant Doors Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

