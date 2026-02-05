Bitcoin May Dip Below $64K As Veteran Warns Of 'Campaign Selling'

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) extended its pullback, slipping more than 22.5% over the past week to hover around $69,000 as traders weigh supply and demand dynamics. The retreat follows a period in which miners and US spot BTC ETFs trimmed exposure, adding modest selling pressure to an already fragile downtrend. The market has shown little appetite for a rebound, underscoring how thin liquidity and cautious sentiment can magnify losses in a risk-off environment. On-chain data and fund flows paint a nuanced picture: distribution signals from large holders sit alongside episodes of fading demand, complicating bets on a swift recovery.



Campaign selling by institutions, particularly miner-related activity and ETF exposure reductions, is pressing BTC lower rather than providing a floor.

A potential bottom zone remains visible in the $54,600–$55,000 area, but confirmation requires sustained demand and stabilizing on-chain metrics.

On-chain data shows miners shifting toward net distribution, signaling that fresh supply is hitting the market as January closes.

Bitcoin spot ETF balances have declined to about 1.27 million BTC, echoing cooled institutional exposure and a potential headwind for price recovery. Market indicators, including the Coinbase premium, have retreated to yearly lows, suggesting waning institutional interest in this phase of the cycle.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The combination of ongoing distribution by miners and reduced ETF exposure signals further near-term downside risk.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The current setup implies caution until there are clearer signs of demand and a firmer base forming around key support zones.

Market context: The BTC move unfolds amid a broader risk-off environment and evolving ETF flows that continue to influence spot prices. With liquidity patterns tightening and macro uncertainty lingering, price action remains highly data-dependent, with on-chain signals and fund flows providing mixed signals about when a durable bottom might form.

Why it matters

The ongoing pressure on Bitcoin highlights how interlinked the crypto market has become with macro liquidity and institutional participation. As miners and spot ETFs pull back, the supply-demand balance tilts toward hodlers and short-term traders, potentially elevating the risk of sharper moves if selling accelerates. The situation underscores the importance of on-chain dynamics-especially miner behavior and exchange balances-in gauging how much selling pressure the market can absorb before a meaningful rebound takes hold. For participants watching risk, the dynamics around BTC's supply chain-miner distributions and ETF outflows-remain a critical lens for assessing whether the market is merely digesting a correction or entering a more extended phase of weakness.

From a technical perspective, several indicators point to a challenging landscape ahead. Veteran analyst Peter L. Brandt has highlighted what he describes as“campaign selling”-a deliberate, sustained distribution by large institutions rather than a reflexive, retail-led decline. The observation aligns with an impairment of bid strength as price trends lower highs and lower lows. While this framing does not guarantee further downside, it does suggest that the near term could remain precarious absent a meaningful change in buying interest or a reinterpretation of macro catalysts. The price path toward potential targets, such as the bear-flag scenario around the $63,800 level and the broader zone near mid-$50,000s, remains a focal point for traders watching for a possible inflection.

On-chain temperature checks reinforce the sense of a market in flux. Data indicate that miners have shifted from a net accumulation posture to distribution in January, sending BTC toward exchanges. Such movements can amplify selling pressure if capitulation accelerates or if external demand does not step in to absorb the newly minted supply. This dynamic dovetails with the retreat in the Coinbase premium, a gauge closely watched for institutional appetite; the premium slipping to yearly lows implies that institutions may be pulling back from aggressive entry points that previously provided steadying support. The mix of on-chain distribution and weakened exchange inflows contributes to a narrative in which BTC could spend additional time testing support levels rather than staging a rapid rebound.

Two additional threads bear watching. First, the official balance of Bitcoin held by spot ETFs has continued to drift lower, with total BTC under management dipping to about 1.27 million as of the latest reads. Second, some analysts point to a possible longer-horizon accumulation window that could materialize later in the cycle-potentially around mid-2026-driven by timing dynamics in credit spreads and historical lag effects between price bottoms and accumulation phases. These lines of inquiry do not imply an imminent rally, but they offer a framework for understanding where and when demand might re-enter with more conviction. For context, historical analysis has surfaced instances where price convergences toward accumulation bands signaled times of capitulation followed by assertive recoveries, albeit on longer horizons than immediate, intraday moves.

Looking back, the market has shown that the path from capitulation to accumulation can be gradual. In 2022, for instance, BTC dipped into a zone near $20,000 before a bottom formed and a subsequent rally pushed prices higher in the following year. The current cadence-sliding into a zone around $54.6K as an accumulation signal emerges-has prompted some to suggest that the asset is nearing a decisive juncture: the point at which sellers exhaust and buyers begin to re-enter, setting the stage for a more sustained recovery if macro conditions improve and institutional participation returns.

As one analyst put it, the convergence toward a band signaling the start of the accumulation phase around $54.6K could indicate we are transitioning from capitulation to accumulation. Such a reading does not guarantee a reversal on the immediate horizon, but it frames a potential pause in the downtrend and a setup for a more deliberate, value-oriented accumulation once conditions improve. The broader framework also includes a comparative timing signal that some researchers say could push a renewed cycle of accumulation toward mid-2026, a view anchored in widening credit spreads and other macro timing data. Taken together, the signals suggest that investors should monitor rather than chase, awaiting more robust evidence of demand and a firmer foundation beneath prices.

Ultimately, the market's sensitivity to institutional flows and on-chain movements means BTC's fate remains tethered to the behavior of large players and the health of the broader liquidity environment. While there is recognition of potential relief points-whether from a stabilization around the $55k zone or a delayed uptick in ETFs' appetite-the current configuration favors caution. For traders, the narrative remains one of careful risk management, waiting for clearer catalysts that could flip the narrative from bear to bull-or at least reduce the downside risk to a more manageable level.



Watch BTC price behavior around the $54,600–$55,000 support zone for signs of accumulation or further breakdown.

Monitor miner activity and distribution trends as January closes, weighing any shift back toward net accumulation against ongoing selling pressure.

Track US spot BTC ETF balances for continued outflows or stabilization that could influence price direction.

Observe the Coinbase premium and other institutional indicators for renewed appetite from large buyers. Follow commentary and data on the potential mid-2026 accumulation window linked to credit-spread timing and macro liquidity cycles.



Peter L. Brandt's commentary on“campaign selling” and its implications for price structure (as discussed on X).

On-chain signals showing miner net position change shifting toward distribution in January (Glassnode data).

Bitcoin ETF balances and trends indicating reduced exposure among spot ETFs.

Coinbase premium readings signaling shifts in institutional demand. Analyses projecting a potential accumulation window around mid-2026 based on credit-stress timing data.

What to watch nextSources & verificationMarket reaction and near-term risks for BTC

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) faced a renewed test of support as miners and spot ETFs reduced their BTC exposure, intensifying near-term supply pressure in a market already sensitive to liquidity and macro cues. The price moving through the mid-to-lower $60k range would not be surprising if current distribution persists, particularly given a backdrop of subdued buying interest from institutions and cautious sentiment among traders. The bear-case scenario identified by technical observers centers on a continuation toward the bear-flag target around $63,800, a level that could become a catalyst for new momentum if sellers accumulate pressure without a compelling counterparty bid. Conversely, a stabilization near $55,000 could pave the way for a measured recovery if institutional demand returns and miners slow their distribution cycles.

In this context, the on-chain picture remains a critical barometer. Miners' net position changes have shifted to a net outflow pattern in January, suggesting that fresh BTC supply is entering the market at a pace that could sustain pressure on prices near key supports. This dynamic aligns with a decline in spot ETF balances and a cooling of the Coinbase premium, both of which imply that institutional demand has yet to reassert itself with vigor. For traders, the combination of persistent distribution signals and softening buy-side signals means the price could hinge on the next wave of macro and liquidity catalysts-the kind of inputs that often determine whether a market tests lower supports or finds a foothold for a multi-week bounce.

At the same time, several analysts point to potential longer-term inflection opportunities. A subset of commentary highlights the possibility of an accumulation window emerging after mid-2026, tied to timing patterns around widening credit spreads and the historical cadence of BTC market bottoms. While such forecasts are inherently probabilistic, they offer a framework for considering how a cycle may pivot from capitulation to accumulation, even if the timing remains uncertain. For now, the dominant narrative remains one of vigilance: a phase in which buyers must demonstrate conviction and where the absence of a clear catalyst keeps risk balanced on the knife-edge between a renewed rally and a deeper drawdown.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.