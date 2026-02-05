Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-05 10:05:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - NFI Group Inc.: Has confirmed that the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is exercising options for 19 sixty-foot and 31 forty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. This order was included in NFI's fourth quarter 2025 firm backlog. NFI Group Inc. shares T are trading down $0.20 at $17.45.

