LHV Group Webinar On The Strategy, Financial Plan For 2026 And The Five-Year Financial Forecast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group invites investors and other interested parties to participate in a webinar introducing the Group's new strategy, financial plan for 2026 and five-year financial forecast. The webinar will take place onand will be held in English.

Mihkel Torim - Chief Executive Officer, LHV Group Meelis Paakspuu - Chief Financial Officer, LHV Group

To participate in the webinar, please register in advance. During the webinar, participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions, which will be answered at the end of the session. If you are joining the webinar by phone, please download the Microsoft Teams app.

The strategy and financial plan document will be published prior to the call at 08:00 EET on the same day via Nasdaq Baltic and on LHV Group's Investor Relations website.

The webinar will be recorded and made available on the LHV Group website at and on LHV's YouTube channel.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of November, LHV Pank's banking services are being used by 489,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 106,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 230,000 clients. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.

Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: ...

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: ...