Gold Supply Shock: The Race For Production-Ready Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider News Commentary - The easy money in exploration is gone; the smart money is moving into execution. Investors are waking up to a massive shift as permitting reforms finally compress the regulatory timelines that used to strangle development[1]. Governments are simultaneously accelerating approvals to secure critical domestic supply chains[2]. This creates a perfect storm for Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE) (TSX: SKE), Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE-A: PZG), and the combining Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE-A: GORO), and Goldgroup Mining (TSXV: GGA) (OTCQX: GGAZF). These aren't speculative plays; they represent assets where geotechnical validation and construction readiness translate directly into institutional positioning.

Analysts tracking resource nationalism confirm that rising fiscal demands are pushing institutional capital toward stable, advanced-stage deposits[3]. We are entering the fifth consecutive year of structural supply deficits[4]. This imbalance is creating distinct valuation premiums for projects that offer operational maturity rather than just hope.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) just completed drilling and received all analytical results from its recent program at the Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania, confirming mineralization extends well beyond the current pit design at Area C. The results strengthen confidence in the geological model and represent a step toward final pit optimization and development planning as the company advances toward construction readiness.

Twenty-one holes were completed, with highlights including 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33 meters from 169.75 meters depth, 9.31 g/t over 2.45 meters from 130 meters, and 6.96 g/t over 2.56 meters from 132.80 meters. The drilling accomplished several objectives at once: it confirmed mineralization continues down-dip beneath the planned pit, it identified new zones to the east and west of the current design, and it delivered geotechnical data needed to finalize pit shell optimization.

"These results further validate Imwelo as a near-term production asset," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of LVG. "We have now demonstrated continuity of mineralization beyond the current pit design, both at depth and laterally, which strengthens confidence in the geological model underpinning our development plans."

The technical picture is tightening. Mineralization now shows geological continuity to over 250 meters vertical depth, compared to the historical resource limit of roughly 200 meters. The average vertical intersection depth from this program was approximately 120 meters, more than double the historical drilling depth of around 50 meters. That gives the company information below previously modeled limits and supports potential resource conversion from Inferred to Indicated classification.

Two dedicated geotechnical drill holes were completed, providing oriented core for detailed logging and rock mass characterization. The resulting data will support refinement of slope angles, wall support requirements, and ramp geometry, completing the in-pit geotechnical dataset required for final pit shell optimization.

It should be also noted that Atrium Research recently re-initiated coverage on Lake Victoria Gold with a BUY rating and a target price of $0.50 per share, citing the company's path to production at Imwelo and strategic partnerships that could provide cash through milestone payments and exploration success.

Imwelo sits just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine and is fully permitted for mine construction and production. The company previously completed geotechnical studies that support consolidating Area C into a single continuous open pit. Meanwhile, the Tembo Project delivered surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from artisanal mining sites.

With drilling complete and analytical results received, Lake Victoria Gold is moving methodically from definition toward execution.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at:



In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE) (TSX: SKE) secured the British Columbia Mines Act Permit for its Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project following receipt of the Environmental Assessment Certificate. The permit builds upon B.C.'s first Section 7 Declaration Act agreement entered jointly with the Tahltan Central Government, marking final key regulatory approval for commercial development.

The application under the Environmental Management Act is currently under review, with Skeena Resources anticipating receipt of the final EMA permit in February 2026. This will enable initial production at Eskay Creek in the second quarter of 2027, positioning the project as one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world.

Skeena Resources maintains its commitment to sustainable mining practices in partnership with the Tahltan Nation. The company focuses on fostering positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for stakeholders.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE-A: PZG) received federal approval for its Grassy Mountain Gold Project, with the Bureau of Land Management signing the Record of Decision culminating the NEPA environmental review process. The FEIS incorporates public feedback and reflects rigorous environmental, socio-economic and alternative analysis to support responsible development on federal lands.

"The continued de-risking of Grassy Mountain reflects many years of thorough technical and environmental work, as well as sustained community engagement by Paramount and our dedicated consultants," stated Rachel Goldman, CEO of Paramount Gold Nevada. "With this approval, Grassy Mountain becomes a shovel-ready project that will contribute to the reinvigorated US mining industry, stimulating the local economy in Malheur County, Oregon with high-quality jobs."

Paramount Gold Nevada holds 100% interest in Grassy Mountain in Oregon, the Sleeper Gold Project totaling 44,917 acres in Northern Nevada, and the drill-ready Bald Peak Project. The company's strategy is creating shareholder value through exploring and developing mineral properties.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE-A: GORO) and Goldgroup Mining (TSXV: GGA) (OTCQX: GGAZF) announced a business combination whereby Goldgroup has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Gold Resource Corporation. The transaction values Gold Resource Corporation at approximately $372 million on a fully-diluted basis, with stockholders receiving 1.4476 Goldgroup shares for each share held, representing a 39% premium based on January 23, 2026 closing prices.

"Having successfully executed a turnaround at the Don David Gold Mine, the Company is positioned to expand production through the proposed transaction," stated Allen Palmiere, President and CEO of Gold Resource Corporation. "The addition of the San Francisco Mine and the Cerro Prieto mine is expected to increase gold exposure and materially enhance cash generation through higher overall output."

The proposed transaction will create a multi-mine producer with operations at Gold Resource Corporation's Don David Gold Mine and Goldgroup's producing Cerro Prieto Mine and recently acquired San Francisco Mine. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Article Source:

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

...

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). This article is being distributed for Baystreet media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet Media Corp. (“BAY”). There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company Cautionary Note on Production Decision: The Company cautions that it has not completed a feasibility study on the Imwelo Project that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Company's production decision. In particular, there is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that planned production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, but are not limited to, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational or permitting risks.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES: