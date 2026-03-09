Congress MP Slams Centre's West Asia Stand, Fears US-Israel Tilt

Gandhi Criticises Shift in Foreign Policy

Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi criticised the Centre's position on the ongoing West Asia crisis, saying India's stand as articulated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament does not reflect the country's traditional foreign policy principles. Speaking to ANI, Gandhi said India has historically followed a policy of non-alignment and warned that recent developments suggest the country is moving closer to the strategic interests of the United States and Israel. "This cannot be India's stand. India has always been a supporter of non-alignment. Today, the way America's interests are being fulfilled, and the way connecting with the Israel Axis is coming under their influence, the strategy that is being carried out is not good for the sovereignty of our country," he said.

Concerns Over Maritime Security, US Influence

He also expressed concerns over India's response to maritime security issues in the region, referring to the reported sinking of an Iranian vessel near Sri Lankan waters. "The way our guest ship was sunk in the waters of Sri Lanka, and the government's attitude towards it, is very disappointing. The way America is permitting us to purchase oil... Who is it to permit us to buy oil? We are a self-sufficient country... Our government is completely compromised. Under the influence of America, it is selling off our land, whether it is in the interest of the country's energy or in the interest of the country's foreign policy," Gandhi said.

Government Responds in Parliament

His remarks came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the Rajya Sabha on Monday about the evolving conflict in West Asia following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that triggered a wider regional escalation. Addressing the House amid protests by Opposition members, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and that relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure appropriate responses.

He reiterated that India supports dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and emphasised the need to safeguard civilians, regional stability and the interests of Indian citizens in the region. The minister also highlighted concerns over the safety of Indians living and travelling in West Asia and the potential impact of the conflict on energy supplies and trade. (ANI)

