US And South Korea Begin Military Drills

The armed forces of South Korea and the United States have launched a major joint military exercise named Freedom Shield, aimed at strengthening readiness and coordination between the two allies, AzerNEWS reports.

Around 18,000 troops are participating in the drills, which are scheduled to continue until March 19. The exercises include air, naval, and ground maneuvers, as well as advanced command-and-control simulations designed to test rapid response capabilities in case of a crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has condemned the drills, describing them as a “rehearsal for war” and warning of potential retaliation. Analysts note that such reactions are typical, but tensions in the region remain high, especially amid recent missile tests and rising geopolitical friction.

Some experts suggest that while the exercises are largely defensive in nature, they also serve as a signal to Pyongyang and the international community that Seoul and Washington are committed to maintaining stability and deterring potential aggression. Additionally, the drills provide an opportunity to test new military technologies, including surveillance drones and missile defense systems, which could reshape strategic dynamics in East Asia.