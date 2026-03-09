Microsoft EVP Of Strategy Sells 12.3K Shares Worth $5.05 Million



The sale was completed at $409.52 per share.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said on Monday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its Executive Vice President of Strategy, Kathleen Hogan, had sold 12,320.87 shares of the company.

The sale was completed on March 6, as per the filing, at $409.52 per share. This makes the total value of the transaction $5.05 million.

The filing did not mention a reason for the sale.

Shares of MSFT declined about 0.3% at the time of writing.

Other Holders

Meanwhile, the latest data from Fiscal shows that company insiders still hold about 2.4 million shares of MSFT, worth about $1.2 billion. Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, owns about 896,600 shares in the company as of Nov. 2025, worth about $451.2 million.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder in the company, owning about 9.67% of shares as of 31 Dec., 2025. BlackRock, Inc. is the second-largest holder, owning about 8.09% of shares in the company as of the same date.

Copilot Cowork

In other news, Microsoft on Monday said it is integrating AI into its Office suite with a new premium enterprise bundle, priced at $99 per user per month. The package will include Copilot AI, Entra identity tools, and Agent 365 for managing corporate AI agents.

Microsoft also said it was launching Copilot Cowork, built with Anthropic, to automate multi-step workplace tasks like scheduled communications and meeting preparation. The tool will debut as a research preview for select customers in Microsoft's Frontier early-access program, the company said.

Retail Reaction

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSFT shares remained in the 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours amid 'low' message volumes.

Shares of the company have declined more than 13% this year.

