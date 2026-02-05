What PM Modi Said On India-US, EU Trade Deals: 'World Is Ready To Welcome...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is establishing“future-ready” trade agreements with various countries, including the EU and the US, to benefit the youth, while emphasising the growing global trust in India.

In response to the motion of thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said India is today a trusted partner of many countries and is playing its role in the welfare of the world.

PM Modi on recent trade deals

Speaking on the trade deals, ANI quoted PM Modi as saying,“India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries. In the past few days, we have had trade deals with nine big and important countries of the world. Mother of all deals with 27 countries, with European Union is one of them.”

He added,“The recently signed trade deals will greatly benefit our youth. This includes young people from both rural and urban areas, as well as those from middle-class backgrounds--our sons and daughters. With the world market now open to them, new opportunities await. I want to assure our youth that I stand with you, shoulder to shoulder, and that the world is ready to welcome your talents and ambitions.”

| PM Modi tears into Rahul Gandhi calling Ravneet Bittu 'traitor': 'Shatir dimaag'

PM Modi said the big countries are very eager to have trade relations with India.

"Be it the trade deal of the European Union or the recent deal with the US...The entire world is openly praising these trade deals. When we signed the trade deal with the EU, the world became more confident about the greater likelihood of global stability. After the trade deal with the US, the world became even more confident that the with stability, they can sense a speed too. This is a positive sign for the world," he said.

| PM Modi RS Speech 2026 Live: PM Modi takes a swipe at Congress 'Correcting mistakes of the past,' says PM Modi

Taking a dig at the Congress, PM Modi said, "A significant part of our energy is being spent on correcting the mistakes of the past. It takes great effort to erase the image that was created in the minds of the world during that period, they left things in such a damaged state. That is why we have placed strong emphasis on future-ready policies. Today, the country is being governed on the basis of policy and strategy. Global trust in India is growing. Guided by the mantra of 'reform, perform, transform,' we have moved forward, and the reality today is that the nation has boarded the Reform Express," he added.

PM Modi observed that the first quarter of the 21st century has ended, and the second quarter will be as crucial as the second quarter of India's independence movement in the last century.

"When we analyse the current situations and circumstances objectively and without political bias, it becomes evident that there is a growing inclination toward India. As a Vishwamitra and Vishwabandhu, India has emerged as a trusted partner for many countries," he said.

| 'Kharge ji ki umar dekhte huye...': PM Modi taunts Cong MP as Oppn chants slogans

The Prime Minister said the country is progressing rapidly in the right direction.

"India is forging forward-looking trade agreements with numerous countries worldwide. Recently, we have finalised nine such deals. Among these, the most significant--often referred to as the "mother of all deals"--was signed with the 27 member states of the European Union," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha adopted a motion of thanks on the President's address by voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition members.