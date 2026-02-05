University Of West England Adopts Heartsciences' Myovista Insightstm Platform And Myovista® Wavecgtm Device To Establish ECG Education And Technology Reference Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southlake, TX, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) (“HeartSciences” or the“Company”), a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company advancing electrocardiography (“ECG” or“EKG”) through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced that the University of the West of England (“UWE”) has adopted the Company's MyoVista InsightsTM platform and MyoVista® wavECGTM device as its exclusive ECG technologies to establish a Reference Center for ECG Education and Technology.

Under the agreement, MyoVista Insights and the MyoVista wavECG device will be used exclusively across UWE's cardiac and physiological science teaching programs to train the next generation of cardiac scientists. UWE is one of the UK's largest providers of Cardiac Healthcare Science and Physiological Science education, delivering a nationally aligned portfolio of programs that directly support NHS England workforce priorities and contribute meaningfully to the UK's cardiac diagnostic capacity.

The establishment of the UWE ECG Education and Technology Reference Center creates a nationally aligned academic reference site that supports future clinical adoption discussions with NHS trusts, provides real-world validation of MyoVista InsightsTM in education and research settings, and strengthens HeartSciences' long-term commercial positioning within the UK healthcare ecosystem.

Duncan Sleeman, Senior Lecturer in Cardiac Physiology and Programme Lead (PGCert Echocardiography) at UWE, and Senior Practice Educator for Healthcare Sciences at NHS England Southwest, commented,“HeartSciences' MyoVista Insights platform represents a significant advance over traditional ECG systems. It enables students to move beyond paper-based pattern recognition and engage in detailed, quantitative ECG analysis, supporting a deeper understanding of cardiac electrophysiology and pathology. Even at this early stage of adoption, we are seeing clear benefits in student engagement, confidence, and diagnostic insight, alongside valuable opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate research. This directly supports the development of a digitally literate, analytically skilled, and future-ready NHS cardiac diagnostic workforce.”

Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, added,“We are delighted that UWE has selected HeartSciences to establish an ECG Education and Technology Reference Center. Training the next generation of NHS cardiac scientists on MyoVista Insights not only reinforces the clinical and educational value of our platform but also creates a strategically important reference site that supports our broader commercial engagement with the NHS in the UK.”

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The Company's MyoVista Insights platform is a device-agnostic, next-generation ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting on-device AI-enabled solutions

For more information, please visit: . X: @HeartSciences



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025, HeartSciences' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on December 15, 2025 and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at . Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

Email: ...



Media Contact:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

Phone: +1 682 244 2578 Ext. 2024

Email: ...

