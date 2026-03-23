UN Reporter Calls On Afghanistan To Reopen Schools And Universities For Girls

Bennett emphasized that not only schoolgirls but also female university students are barred from attending higher education. He called on Taliban authorities to lift these restrictions without delay.

“Nowruz Mubarak to all who celebrate! I note that only #afghanistan this marks the beginning of another school year in which girls beyond 6th grade will not be allowed to continue education at school & women will not be able to attend university. Unacceptable & must be reversed!,” Bennett said.

International organizations consistently warn that denying girls education affects not only their personal futures but also has broader social and economic consequences for Afghanistan society as a whole.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, they have imposed extensive restrictions on women and girls, barring them from schools and universities, undermining decades of progress in female education.

Afghanistan once had one of the fastest-growing rates of female education in the region, with millions of girls enrolled in schools before the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Globally, access to education for girls is recognized as a key driver of economic growth, social stability, and human rights, making Afghanistan's restrictions a source of international concern.

The UN and international community continue to call for immediate action to restore educational opportunities for Afghan girls, stressing that lifting these restrictions is critical for both human rights and national development.