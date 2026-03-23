Iran's Insurgent Playbook For Outlasting US-Israel Firepower

MENAFN - Asia Times) Iran knows it is militarily much weaker than the United States. The US accounts for 37% of military spending worldwide, while Iran accounts for less than 1%. On paper, we'd expect the US to easily win a military confrontation with Iran.

But, as history shows, the US does not win wars against groups that use insurgent tactics. This was made clear in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. The US did not“lose” these wars, but it also could not win them. In each instance, the US eventually withdrew and allowed its opponents to claim victory.

Iran knows this and is using four key insurgency tactics to force a US withdrawal from the war. By hitting critical infrastructure and military bases across the Persian Gulf, Iran is hoping to provoke the US into an escalated use of military force.

This accomplishes specific goals for the regime.

As the US bombing campaign intensifies, support for the war among opponents of the Islamic regime in Iran will begin to diminish. Already, more than 1,400 Iranians have been killed and more than 18,000 wounded in the fighting, according to Iran's health ministry.

Meanwhile, support for the war will no doubt drop in the US as the cost of expending massive military force grows, without a decisive victory in sight. In one recent poll by Reuters and Ipsos, just 27% of Americans supported the war.

This will likely drive political pressure on President Donald Trump to withdraw.

But if the opposite happens – Iran succeeds in provoking the US into putting boots on the ground – this would enable it to shift to a full-scale insurgency that would cost the US even more lives. And this would be far more disastrous for Trump.

Spoiling

Iran is also hitting out at its Persian Gulf neighbors – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.