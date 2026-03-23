Great AI Divide: Markets In America, Systems In China

MENAFN - Asia Times) The United States and China are forging divergent paths in artificial intelligence-paths that will shape economies, societies and the nature of power itself for generations to come. One is shaped by market forces, the other by a logic of coordination.

In Silicon Valley and Washington, AI is imagined as a disruptive force that reshapes industries, redefines labor and extends human capability. In Beijing, it is understood differently as a tool for organizing society, strengthening governance and maintaining systemic stability.

These are not simply different strategies for building better algorithms. They reflect competing visions of how intelligence should be used, and where it should reside.

Divergent understandings

At the heart of this divide are two distinct understandings of intelligence.

In the American model, intelligence is treated as an autonomous capability. The goal is to build systems that can reason, generate and act independently. The central question is technological: how far can machine intelligence go?

In China, intelligence is treated as a function. The focus is not on autonomy but on application-how intelligence can improve the coordination of complex systems. The question is not how intelligent machines can become but how intelligence can be used.

The difference is subtle but consequential. One model builds increasingly capable systems. The other builds systems that coordinate.

The American approach reflects its broader economic logic: decentralized, competitive and fast-moving. AI is developed primarily by private companies, supported by venture capital and driven by market incentives.

The state plays a limited role. It funds research, enforces rules and sets guardrails, but does not centrally direct development. Predictive systems are widespread - from e-commerce recommendations to financial trading - but they remain fragmented across firms.