Cuba Sets Red Lines for U.S. Discussions
(MENAFN) Cuba stands ready for negotiations with the United States but will categorically refuse discussions regarding its constitutional framework, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio declared.
In remarks to media on Wednesday, Fernandez de Cossio addressed mounting friction following recent tariff impositions by U.S. President Donald Trump targeting Cuba-related commerce.
Characterizing American actions as coercive pressure, Fernandez de Cossio contended the measures have inflicted damage on his nation while asserting that diplomatic engagement would prove more effective than punitive strategies.
Havana could collaborate with Washington on narcotics interdiction efforts, the deputy minister indicated, referencing Cuba's historical cooperation record and willingness to maintain such partnerships.
Nevertheless, he established firm boundaries against internal governance discussions, stating Cuba refuses to debate its constitutional architecture just as Washington would reject scrutiny of American political structures or economic realities.
His statement followed remarks from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who publicly advocated for regime transformation in Cuba.
Rubio stated in late January that Washington desires Cuban regime change, clarifying the U.S. would not forcibly implement such transformation but welcomes the outcome.
Trump previously announced Cuban talks had commenced after signing a January 30 executive directive imposing levies on nations supplying petroleum to Cuba.
The White House justified the decision as essential protection of American national security and foreign policy objectives against Cuban actions deemed detrimental.
On February 1, Trump confirmed discussions with Cuba had initiated, predicting Havana would pursue agreement terms, adding Cuba would achieve freedom subsequently.
Fernandez de Cossio contradicted this characterization, denying any active negotiation process with Washington exists, while reaffirming Cuban openness to dialogue.
