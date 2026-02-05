Manhattan Design Meets Dubai As Arthouse Hills Launches In Arjan

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)Arthouse Hills Arjan has moved into its official vision-to-market phase, releasing pricing, unit mix, and payment plan details after a soft launch that generated strong buyer and investor interest. The AED 550 million, wellness-led residential development brings the Arthouse Hotel New York design ethos to Arjan, one of Dubai's fastest-growing districts, and marks the brand's third residential project in the city. Led by a multi-partner development team and positioned among the area's tallest towers, the project targets end-users and investors seeking design-forward living, comprehensive amenities, and exposure to an emerging micro-market.

While rooted in real estate and lifestyle, developments like Arthouse Hills Arjan are increasingly relevant to the region's digital and investment landscape. Dubai's off plan property market is closely tied to fintech innovation, digital payments, and data driven investment platforms that serve a global buyer base. As tokenization, digital ownership models, and PropTech solutions gain traction across the UAE, design led residential projects in emerging districts like Arjan illustrate how physical assets are aligning with technology enabled financing, cross border investment flows, and the broader evolution of the MENA tech ecosystem.



Dubai's off-plan market continues to expand as population growth and transaction volumes accelerate, pushing interest toward emerging districts with room for appreciation. Arthouse Hills Arjan reflects a broader shift toward design-led, amenity-rich developments that blend lifestyle, wellness, and long-term investment appeal. For buyers and investors, the project highlights how branded residences and“smart luxury” concepts are reshaping demand dynamics in micro-markets like Arjan, which remain priced below the citywide average yet benefit from improving connectivity and infrastructure.



The AED 550 million development brings the creative and design heritage of Arthouse Hotel New York into one of Dubai's fastest-growing residential districts through a wellness-focused, amenity-rich residential concept. The project marks the third Arthouse-branded residence in Dubai and is being developed by ADAAN DEVELOPMENTS in partnership with Cledor, the UAE's official Arthouse Brand Partner, alongside Tuscany Real Estate Development LLC.

The development is led by Bhaskara Santosh, Development Manager for Art House Hills, a respected industry leader whose involvement strengthens confidence in delivery and execution. The project also brings New System Engineering, uniting expertise across design, development, and engineering.

Positioned among the tallest towers in Arjan, Arthouse Hills introduces a design-led living experience supported by an extensive lifestyle and wellness ecosystem tailored for Dubai's evolving end-user and investor audience.

Scheduled for handover in Q4 2028, Arthouse Hills Arjan offers a curated selection of residences, with studio apartments starting from AED 869,888 (average 482 sq ft), one-bedroom units from AED 1,307,888 (average 850 sq ft), and two-bedroom homes from AED 1,855,888 (average 1,250 sq ft). Private viewings are available at the Arthouse Hills Arjan sales gallery located at Arthouse Hills Sales Gallery, Wings Podium B-14 and 15, Arjan, Al Barsha South 3, Dubai.

Arjan has emerged as a high-potential residential micro-market due to its accessibility, improving infrastructure, proximity to key landmarks such as Miracle Garden, and price points that remain below Dubai's citywide average of approximately AED 1,750 per sq ft. This combination continues to draw end-users seeking lifestyle value and investors targeting long-term appreciation and rental demand with average increases of approximately 9–11% reported across key residential segments.

With Dubai recording AED 624.1 billion in real estate transactions in 2025 and population growth exceeding 1,000 new residents per day, demand for well-located, amenity-rich developments in emerging districts has accelerated significantly.

By 2030, the UAE off-plan real estate market is expected to reach an annual value of AED 486.2 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.06%. With Dubai's off-plan market already surpassing AED 350 billion, the 2030 projection reflects a clear and credible growth pathway.

Arthouse Hills Arjan features one of the most comprehensive amenity offerings in the district, including rooftop infinity pool, indoor and outdoor pools, spa and sauna facilities, fully equipped gyms, yoga deck, Japanese garden, landscaped social areas, and elevated community spaces designed around wellness, interaction, and lifestyle.

