Real Chemistry Expands Leadership, Footprint Across Europe And Middle East
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Real Chemistry has made a slate of senior international hires and opened new offices in Munich, Zurich and Dubai as it continues expanding outside the US.
The healthcare communications firm said the moves are part of a broader effort to strengthen its leadership across Europe and the Middle East, and support clients across Asia Pacific and Latin America through a mix of regional hubs and affiliate partners.
Among the appointments is Kath Harrison, who joins as group president of international growth, based in Dubai. Harrison will also serve as general manager of the company's new Dubai office. She previously served as president of international markets at GCI Health, where she helped lead expansion across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Real Chemistry has also named Brandon Pletsch as president of Europe, based in Germany. Pletsch was previously a managing partner in the firm's medical communications group and founded its scientific visualization division, Rad Science.
Louise Clark has been appointed global president of integrated communications. UK-based Clark spent most of her career in-house at Novartis and Pfizer, and most recently worked at Edelman, overseeing international health portfolios.
Eleanor Read has been named president of integrated communications for Europe, also based in the UK. Read spent the last two decades at Edelman, most recently as managing director of health, and began her career at IMS Health.
Real Chemistry said its international headcount has grown 25% since 2023, with more than 300 employees now working in markets outside the US.
