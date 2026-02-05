403
Xi Urges US Caution on Taiwan Arms Sales, Reaffirms China’s Stance
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged the United States to exercise “prudence” in its arms sales to Taiwan, emphasizing that Beijing will not allow the island to be “separated” from China.
During a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Xi expressed a desire to “steer the giant ship of China-US relations steadily forward through winds and storms” together and to “accomplish more big things and good things,” according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
“We should make progress step by step to build mutual trust, find the right way to get along, and make 2026 a year where our two major countries advance toward mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” Xi said.
He added that if both sides work in the same direction, guided by “equality, respect, and mutual benefit,” it is possible to find solutions to address each other’s concerns. Beijing and Washington, Xi noted, should adhere to “the common understandings we have reached, enhance dialogue and communication, manage differences properly, and expand practical cooperation.”
Xi also stressed that Taiwan remains “the most important issue in China-US relations.”
"China must safeguard its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will never allow Taiwan to be separated (from China)," he said, urging the United States to “handle the issue of arms sales to Taiwan with prudence.”
The call came shortly after the US approved a one-time record arms sale to Taipei valued at over $11 billion. Xi’s conversation with Trump followed a virtual discussion earlier in the day with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
