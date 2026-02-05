Lily Allen Speaks About Her Addiction With Materialism

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Lily Allen has shared that she is addicted to "material things". The 40-year-old singer-actress is recovering after spending years dealing with drug and alcohol issues.

She has now shared that she's swapped one addiction for another and now uses shopping as an "escape", revealing she tries to "get rid" of her money by splashing her cash on "designer goods", reports 'Female First UK'.

She told Elle, "(Addiction is) a need to escape myself. And to find something to help me with that... Because I am unbearable. Unbearable. And alcohol and drugs numb you to that. So does sex, food, spending money, conflict. If I have an addiction, it's to material things”.

She further mentioned,“I don't believe that I am worthy of the things that I have in the world or money that I make, so a part of me tries to get rid of it. And designer goods are a really good way of doing that. I also feel titillated by the idea of running out of money. It drives me”.

As per 'Female First UK', Lily went on to reveal her recent purchases include a Porsche 911 Carrera sports car, a painting and an emerald ring. She added of the USD 1,62,762 car, "I feel a bit silly, but also I've always wanted one... I don't like to be too comfortable”.

When asked if she feels "happier on the edge?", the singer replied,"Yes, but that's not healthy. Because if I felt like a complete, whole, full person, then I would think I was worthy of having a nice house and paying off my mortgage and doing the weekly shopping”.

Lily added that she "really likes pretty things" and has kept a large collection of fashion pieces that she's planning to share with her two daughters, Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 13. The revelation comes after Lily revealed she narrowly avoided a nasty accident when a lorry ran her new Porsche "off the road" last month.