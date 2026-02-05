Zelluna ASA - Grant Of Share Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)On the basis of the authorization granted by the General Meeting on 29 April 2025 for the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA (the“Company”, OSE ticker“ZLNA”) to issue shares to employees and board members under a long-term incentive program, the Board of Directors has resolved to grant share options to two employees in the Company.

A total of 75,000 new share options have been granted to two employees. Following these grants, the total number of options outstanding corresponds to 5.5% of the Company's outstanding share capital.

Each option gives the right to acquire one share in the Company. The options are granted without consideration. Pursuant to the vesting schedule for employees, 25% of the options will vest one year after the date of grant, 25% will vest two years after the date of grant, 25% will vest three years after the date of grant and the remaining 25% will vest four years after the date of grant, provided that the option holder remains employed by the Company.

The exercise price has been set at NOK 14.48 per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price over the past 30 calendar days. Options that are not exercised within 7 years from the date of grant will lapse and become void.

Primary insiders in Zelluna ASA have received the following option grants, on the terms described above:

Chief Financial Officer, Geir Christian Melen, has been granted 55,000 share options.

Chief Technology Officer, Emilie Gauthy, has been granted 20,000 share options.

