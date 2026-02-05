Zelluna ASA - Grant Of Share Options
A total of 75,000 new share options have been granted to two employees. Following these grants, the total number of options outstanding corresponds to 5.5% of the Company's outstanding share capital.
Each option gives the right to acquire one share in the Company. The options are granted without consideration. Pursuant to the vesting schedule for employees, 25% of the options will vest one year after the date of grant, 25% will vest two years after the date of grant, 25% will vest three years after the date of grant and the remaining 25% will vest four years after the date of grant, provided that the option holder remains employed by the Company.
The exercise price has been set at NOK 14.48 per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price over the past 30 calendar days. Options that are not exercised within 7 years from the date of grant will lapse and become void.
Primary insiders in Zelluna ASA have received the following option grants, on the terms described above:
Chief Financial Officer, Geir Christian Melen, has been granted 55,000 share options.
Chief Technology Officer, Emilie Gauthy, has been granted 20,000 share options.
For further information, please see or contact:
Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +44 7720 687608
Geir Christian Melen, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 913 02 965
