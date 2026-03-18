Israel Attacks World's Largest Gas Field In Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg reported this.

The attack on South Pars was the first strike on Iranian gas production facilities since the start of the war. Late last week, the US launched its first strike on an oil export hub on Kharg Island.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, daily gas production at this field reached a record 730 million cubic meters in 2025.

An Israeli official confirmed to The Times of Israel that the attack on Iranian gas infrastructure was carried out solely by the Israeli Air Force. According to the official, strikes were carried out against Iran's largest gas processing complex, located in Bushehr Province.

Later, a U.S. Department of War official also confirmed to Axios that Israel's strike on South Pars was coordinated and approved by the Donald Trump administration.

South Pars is the largest known gas field in the world. It supplies about 70% of Iran's domestic natural gas consumption. Iran, which shares this massive field with another energy giant-Qatar-has been developing its share since the late 1990s.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded to the attack by publishing a list of energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar that“have become direct and legitimate targets” following the attack on South Pars, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The list includes the Ras Laffan refinery and Mesaieed petrochemical complex in Qatar, Samref refinery and Jubail petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia, and the Al Hosn gas asset in the UAE.

Israel announces elimination of senior Iranian official and commander of Basij unit

The conflict in Iran has virtually halted shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz and led to a shutdown at the world's largest liquefied natural gas plant in Qatar. Several major oil companies in the region have also cut oil production by millions of barrels.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Armed Forces used several powerful munitions designed to destroy fortified underground targets against Iranian missile launchers along the coast of the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: Alireza824/wikipedia