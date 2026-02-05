403
Epstein Files Raise Allegations of ritual child sacrifice
(MENAFN) A newly released set of documents connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein has revived attention around extraordinary claims made years ago by a former Dutch banker, who alleged that extreme ritual practices involving children took place among powerful figures in global finance.
The material has brought renewed focus to a 2017 interview in which Ronald Bernard, a onetime banking executive, claimed he had been in contact with individuals at the highest levels of the financial world who followed what he described as “Luciferian” beliefs. Speaking in that interview, Bernard asserted that these figures viewed such beliefs not as symbolism, but as reality.
"You can say, religion is a fairy tale, God doesn't exist, none of that is real. Well, for these people it is truth and reality, and they served something immaterial, what they called Lucifer," he explained.
Bernard went on to say that he had visited venues he referred to as "Churches of Satan," describing gatherings involving rituals with "naked women and liquor," while stressing that he remained skeptical at the time and was "far from convinced if any of this was real."
According to his account, the situation escalated when he was allegedly invited to take part in acts he described as sacrifices carried out abroad.
"But then at some point, I was invited, which is why I'm telling you all this, to participate in sacrifices abroad. That was the breaking point. Children," he said.
When asked whether he was personally asked to take part in such acts, Bernard said that he was, but insisted he refused.
"Unfortunately the truth is, that worldwide they have been doing this for thousands of years," Bernard further said.
The recently disclosed Epstein-related documents, released last week by authorities, reference a number of prominent individuals, reigniting public scrutiny around Epstein’s network and past activities.
Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Years earlier, he had pleaded guilty in a Florida court and was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution, a case that later drew widespread criticism for resulting in what critics described as a “sweetheart deal.”
