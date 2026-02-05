403
Erdogan Gifts Türkiye’s Togg to Egyptian President
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday presented his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, with a Togg, Türkiye’s domestically produced electric car.
The gift, in the “Anatolia” color scheme, was handed over following a signing ceremony and joint press conference during Erdogan’s official visit to Cairo.
Both leaders, accompanied by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, posed for photos inside the Togg at the gardens of Cairo’s Al-Ittihadiya Palace.
Erdogan later used the Togg, driven by Sisi, to head to the hotel for the closing session of the Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum, highlighting Türkiye’s push to promote its homegrown electric vehicle on the international stage.
