Zelensky Announces Prisoner Exchange with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected “in the near future” as the two countries, with US involvement, continue negotiations in Abu Dhabi over the nearly four-year conflict.
In a video address on Wednesday evening, Zelenskyy said he received updates from Kyiv’s negotiation team regarding the ongoing trilateral talks in the UAE, which also included consultations with US representatives. “We discussed the interim results of the negotiations for today. They will continue tomorrow. There will also be a significant step: we expect a POW exchange in the near future. Captives must be brought home,” he stated, providing no further details.
The last prisoner swap between Moscow and Kyiv occurred on October 2, 2025, following agreements reached in Istanbul, which hosted three rounds of direct peace talks earlier that year.
The second round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi began on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday. Both Kyiv and Washington have described the initial talks as constructive, while Moscow acknowledged progress but emphasized there is still “significant work ahead.”
