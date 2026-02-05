Qatar Organises UN Event On Innovative Solutions For Social Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Permanent Mission of Qatar to the UN, in co-operation with the Permanent Mission of France, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), organised a high-level side event on the margins of the 64th session of the UN Commission for Social Development, entitled“Delivering on the Doha Promise: Promoting Innovative Solutions for Social Development”, in New York.

The event was attended by Her Excellency the Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, Her Excellency Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, and Anousheh Karvar, representative of the government of France to the ILO and chairperson of the ILO governing body.

The high-level meeting, held at the UN headquarters in New York, brought together senior ministers and top UN officials, including Minister of Social Affairs and Health of Finland Kaisa Juuso, Minister of Social Services of Sweden Camilla Waltersson Gronvall, Minister of Labour and Social Insurance of Cyprus Marinos Moushouttas, Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant Administrator of the UN Development Programme Marcos Athias Neto, ILO Special Representative and Director of the ILO Office at the UN Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, and Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Co-ordination at UNDESA Bjorg Sandkjaer. In her opening remarks, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family underscored the strategic importance of the event, noting that it was convened at a critical juncture, only months after the Second World Summit for Social Development - a landmark milestone marked by renewed international resolve, revitalised multilateral co-operation, and a shared commitment to transformative social progress.

Her Excellency highlighted the consensus adoption of the Doha Political Declaration, emphasising that it embodies concrete commitments and forward-looking measures aimed at promoting innovative solutions, strengthening comprehensive international co-operation, and advancing integrated, people-centred policies to achieve social development for all, in line with the Copenhagen Declaration and Programme of Action. She further drew attention to the Doha Solutions Platform for Social Development, describing it as a comprehensive, results-oriented mechanism designed to showcase practical and scalable policies with measurable impact in the areas of poverty eradication, decent work, and social inclusion.

Her Excellency stressed that the platform serves as a practical instrument for monitoring commitments, fostering mutual learning, and sustaining post-summit momentum.

She affirmed that the current session of the Commission for Social Development represents a pivotal opportunity to move decisively from diagnosing challenges to implementing proven solutions, underscoring that delivering on the Doha Promise constitutes the true benchmark of the international community's success in achieving inclusive and sustainable social development through strengthened partnerships and collective action.

During the discussions, representatives of governments and UN entities examined concrete pathways to advance innovative and actionable solutions for inclusive social development, building on the momentum generated by the Second World Summit for Social Development and the Doha Political Declaration, while exploring enhanced co-operation among stakeholders to address pressing global social and development challenges.

