Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) --
1917 -- Kuwait's eighth ruler Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, also known Jaber II, passed away at the age of 57 after ruling the nation for two years. The late ruler waived property tax and foreign trade flourished under his reign.
1917 -- Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah took the helm of power to become the ninth ruler of Kuwait. During his rule, the third protective wall was built and the first telegraph line was established. He had also ordered slashing custom tariffs by four percent.
1961 -- The educator Hashem Al-Ginaee died at the age of 63. In 1923, he established the first private school, Al-Ahliya, for teaching English in Kuwait.
1973 -- The Central Statistical Bureau conducted a census of Kuwait's population that reached 851,000.
2001 -- Kuwait telecommunication Nose, Ear and Throat hospital was established. Its construction cost KD five million (USD 16.5 million).
2005 -- Kuwait Finance House (KFH) inaugurated a 206-bed center for treating drug addiction, establishment of which cost KD four million (USD 13.2 million).
2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed, in a speech, gratitude for Al-Sabah Family for its position during the transfer of power, saying the family acted in solidarity and responsibility. He also praised the Kuwaiti people for supporting the "political truth and constitutional legitimacy."
2008 -- The oil sector complex was opened. The venture, housing Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Ministry of Oil, cost KD 50 million (USD 165.4 million).
2008 -- Qadsiya SC soccer team won Kuwait Football Association (KFA) Cup, beating Kuwait SC (4-3) in penalty shoot-outs. The match had ended with a 1-1 draw.
2014 -- Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) received a USD 5.067 million donation from the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to build and equip a village for Syrian refugees at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.
2014 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill amending the judiciary law and a draft law on private nurseries.
2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center on a 127,000-square-meter plot of land.
2019 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved amending the housing care law, whereby the modifications stipulate that widow of the Kuwaiti martyr was entitled to acquire the ownership certificate of the housing unit allotted for the martyr's family solely under her name. Moreover, the amendment entitled the private sector to build houses on state-owned plots of land.
2019 -- The Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) decided, in collaboration with a Canadian company, to establish a joint polypropylene plant in the Canadian province of Alberta at a cost of USD 3.2 million.
2020 -- Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Tennis Complex was inaugurated on a 70 square meter plot of land. The facility also include a 300-room hotel.
2024 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) obtained new patent in Nano-fluid technology from the US Patent and Trademark Office of the US Department of Commerce. (end)
