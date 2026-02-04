Russia Carried Out 217 Attacks On Ukraine's Energy Sector Since Start Of Year PM Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko stated this following the President's daily energy conference call, Ukrinform reported.

“Energy workers, utility crews, and railway workers continue to eliminate the consequences of large-scale shelling of energy infrastructure. Since the start of this year alone, 217 Russian attacks on our energy sector have been recorded,” the statement said.

Svyrydenko reminded that to overcome the consequences of the energy crisis, the government has launched a series of measures to support businesses and the population.

Energy workers engaged in round‐the‐clock restoration of the power system will receive monthly bonuses of UAH 20,000 for work in emergency crews. The first payments will be credited to salary cards this month.

As part of targeted assistance, 10,000“Warmth Packages” have already been distributed in Kyiv to people with disabilities and single pensioners, provided by Naftogaz Group. Additional packages will be supplied by Energoatom, Ukrenergo, and Ukrhydroenergo for communities across Ukraine where electricity and heating remain critical.

More than 9,000 individual entrepreneurs (in groups 2–3 working in socially important sectors) have applied for one‐time state aid of up to UAH 15,000 to ensure autonomous operations during emergency outages.

Under the Affordable Loans 5‐7‐9% program, banks have received over 270 applications for zero‐interest loans to purchase generators. Applications have been submitted to 14 banks, with a total of 43 banks participating nationwide.

Ukraine has also launched the SvitloDim program, under which apartment buildings can receive between UAH 100,000 and UAH 300,000 to purchase generators and other energy equipment for essential systems.

