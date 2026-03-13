Hansika Motwani Breaks Silence With First Post After Sohael Khaturiya Divorce

Hansika Motwani posted on Instagram for the first time since her divorce from billionaire Sohael Khaturiya. Continue reading to find out what she shared.

Hansika Motwani, a South Indian actress, has released her first Instagram post since her divorce from billionaire Sohael Khaturiya. For those unaware, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress and her husband have formally split after a four-year marriage, with the Bandra Family Court granting them an amicable divorce.

It's important to mention that the pair hasn't spoken publicly about their divorce. On Thursday, however, Hansika took to Instagram stories and reposted a post. Social media users feel the message represents her current state of mind. Continue reading to discover what she revealed.

Hansika Motwani uploaded a message that stated, "Chardi Kala always." Look at the screenshot of Hansika's Instagram story.

What exactly does 'Chardi Kala' mean?

For those interested, 'Chardi Kala' is a Punjabi word that describes to an ever-increasing condition of mid. It describes a condition of unshakeable optimism in the face of tremendous misfortune, grief, or loss.

During the court hearings, it was discovered that Hansika was represented by attorney Adnan Shaikh. The couple, who had lived peacefully together at first, eventually developed differences in their lifestyles and temperaments. Even little arguments between the couple frequently escalated, making it difficult for them to live together. They eventually decided to separate.

For the uninitiated, the pair wedded in December 2022 in Jaipur according to Hindu customs. However, they chose to split up and have been living separately since July 2, 2024. Hansika and Sohael have no children from their marriage.

The couple even videotaped their wedding party with a JioHotstar special called Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. The six-episode program premiered in 2023.