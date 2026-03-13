Kandla Port Gears Up To Handle 22 Vessels In Next 72 Hours

Kandla Port Prepares for Vessel Surge

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has geared up to handle 22 vessels in the next three days, amid an expected surge in incoming vessels.

DPA Kandla wrote on X on Friday, "Going to handle 22 vessels in the next 72 hours."

"Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla gears up to handle the surge in incoming vessels. Systems working efficiently to accommodate reconfigured voyages and provide services to the best possible standards," the post read.

Thai flagged vessel Mayuree Naree which had come under attack in the Straits of Hormuz on March 11 is among the ships expected at the Kandla Port.

Some of the vessels expected are likely to be carrying Crude to India.

Maritime Activities Amid Regional Tensions

On Thursday, a Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax carrying Saudi crude has reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict beganThe tanker had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3.

Tanker Navigates High-Risk Strait of Hormuz

Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems.

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9. The transponder is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation.

The vessel docked at the Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6:06 pm. It is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will be supplied to refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai. The crude discharge process is expected to take around 36 hoursThe tanker is owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd of Athens. The ship has 29 crew members including Indian, Pakistani and Filipino nationals, and is captained by an Indian.

Diplomatic Efforts to Ensure Maritime Safety

On Thursday, External affairs minister S Jaishankar also spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the safety of shipping and energy security.

According to the MEA the discussion focused on ensuring the safe passage of ships and maintaining stable energy supplies through the region.

"EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," the MEA said.

The MEA also confirmed that around 9,000 Indian nationals, including students, seafarers, professionals, business people, and pilgrims, are currently in Iran and are being assisted amid safety concerns in the country. (ANI)

