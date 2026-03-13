Viral Post: Engineer's Rs 3.5L To Rs 65L Salary Journey Sparks Online Buzz

A software engineer has sparked social media interest after rising from a modest Rs 3.5 lakh per annum (LPA) beginning pay to a startling Rs 65 LPA package in only four years. Coming from a lower-middle-class background with debt, the technician explained that this large wage rise helped them alleviate the family's financial hardship, bringing the parents long-awaited satisfaction.

The techie said they were employed by Cognizant in 2021 during a huge recruiting campaign with a cheap compensation, resulting in a take-home income of only Rs 26,000.

"To be honest, I didn't even try for it; I just got picked. For the first few months, I was just watching movies and anime all day, not even trying to work," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

However, the reality soon hit hard as the techie realised that the salary was not enough to cover the debt as well as the interest that was piling up. "Since I was already in IT and I knew I was good at math and logic, I decided to see how far I could go. I saw people earning lakhs and figured that was my way out. My only goal was to clear all debts and be financially stable," the techie said.

The engineer reported a 45% pay boost in 2023, followed by a 28% increase in 2024. By mid-2024, the engineer had joined a new business at Rs 19 LPA and was ready for another salary increase.

After receiving offers from firms like as ServiceNow, PayPal, and Cisco, the techie accepted a top product company's offer of Rs 65 LPA. "I'm so grateful for this life and the community that helped me. People can call me a "corporate slave" or a "rat" if they want; I don't care. I see my parents happy, and I can finally afford things I never thought possible."

Take A Look At Viral Post

3.5 LPA to 65 LPA in 4 years: my journeyby u/No-Librarian-617 in TeluguJournals

Social Media Reactions

The message went viral, inspiring social media users to follow in the techie's footsteps and achieve similar professional goals.

"Peak motivation. Share your preparation plan too. If you don't mind, can you share what tech stack you work with?" said one user, while another added: "Absolute chad man! Really happy for you, I hope you see more of this and I hope you guide others too so they too can see more of this."

A third person said,“Congratulations on your success; it is not a minor thing that you have accomplished with great planning. I also want to warn you about the unwanted items and attention that will come with this kind of money.”

He also made an important point: a great résumé is essential for gaining better employment possibilities. He spent time refining his résumé, making sure it clearly emphasised his talents, projects, and job experience.