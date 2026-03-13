(Photos) Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter Isha Wedding Reception: Salman Khan To Rekha, Bollywood Stars Attend

Sooraj Barjatya's daughter Isha Barjatya is now married! The couple hosted a grand wedding reception on Thursday night with husband Abhishek, attended by several Bollywood stars who arrived to bless them and celebrate the special occasion.

Salman Khan, who played the iconic 'Prem' in Barjatya's films from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' to 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', came to congratulate Isha and Abhishek. Rani Mukerji, who's been in the news for 'Mardaani 3', also attended the reception.

Aamir Khan was spotted at Sooraj Barjatya's daughter's reception with his son, Junaid Khan. Producer Boney Kapoor also made an appearance at the event.

Anupam Kher, who has played key roles in most of Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri banner films, came to bless Isha and Abhishek. He was seen with Anil Kapoor. The evergreen diva Rekha also graced the reception with her presence.

Neena Gupta, who played an important role in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', attended the reception. Sonali Bendre, who starred opposite Salman Khan in Barjatya's 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', was also a major attraction.

Poonam Dhillon arrived with her daughter, Paloma Thakeria, to congratulate Isha and Abhishek. Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was also spotted at the Barjatya reception.

Boman Irani came with his wife to bless Sooraj Barjatya's daughter Isha and son-in-law Abhishek. Singer Shaan was also seen on this special occasion.

Himesh Reshammiya, who composed the music for Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', was seen with his wife Sonia. Renuka Shahane, who played Salman Khan's sister-in-law in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', arrived with her husband and veteran actor Ashutosh Rana to congratulate the couple.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal attended the reception to congratulate Isha and Abhishek. Actress Sharvari Wagh was also seen at the event.