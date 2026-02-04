J&K Notifies New Rules For Coaching Centres

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified a new set of rules to regulate private coaching and study centres, placing strict emphasis on mandatory registration, fee transparency, student safety and welfare.

Officials said that while the regulatory framework has now been put in place, registration of private coaching institutes in the Kashmir region has not been renewed since the COVID-19 period.“At present, no private coaching centre in Kashmir has a valid registration. Renewal of registrations is under process,” an official said.

According to government estimates, around 241 private coaching centres are currently functioning in the Kashmir region. In Srinagar alone, more than 50 such centres are operational, with renewal applications pending for nearly a year. Officials attributed the delay to disruptions caused by the pandemic and changes in the academic calendar, which shifted from the November–December cycle to March.

The new rules follow model guidelines framed by the Government of India in January 2024 for regulation of coaching centres, as well as directions issued by the Supreme Court, which asked all states and Union Territories to notify rules mandating registration, student protection norms and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Under the notified framework, no coaching or study centre can operate without prior registration from the competent authority. Applications must be processed within one month, with registration granted or refused through a written order after giving the applicant an opportunity of being heard. Registration certificates will remain valid for two years and must be renewed two months before expiry.

The rules prescribe minimum qualifications for tutors, prohibit misleading advertisements or guarantees of ranks and results, and bar the hiring of persons convicted of offences involving moral turpitude or government employees. Coaching centres must also obtain no-objection certificates from the CID and building and fire safety clearances.

Centres are required to disclose details of tutors, fee structures, timetables and course information on their websites and notice boards. Classes cannot be conducted during school hours for enrolled students, and a counselling system and grievance redressal mechanism are mandatory.

The government has also introduced strict fee regulations. Coaching centres must issue receipts, accept payments only through online modes, and provide study material without additional charges. A full fee refund must be granted if a student withdraws within 10 days of enrolment, while proportional refunds are required in cases of mid-session faculty changes.

Infrastructure norms include adequate classroom space, ventilation, safe drinking water, CCTV surveillance where required, separate toilets for men and women, first-aid facilities and compliance with fire and building safety standards. Centres must operate in noise-free areas and display emergency contact details prominently.

To reduce academic pressure, coaching hours have been capped at a maximum of five hours per day, with weekly offs made mandatory for students and tutors. The rules also encourage co-curricular activities, counselling for mental well-being, and inclusive provisions for students with disabilities.

Coaching centres must reserve 10 percent of seats for students from below poverty line families or orphans, based on recommendations by the competent authority. Annual reports and audited accounts are to be submitted for renewal of registration.