Paul Kaulesar Launches“Walk The Block” 7-Day Real Estate Awareness Challenge

West Palm Beach, FL - February 4th, 2026 - Real estate strategist and broker Paul Kaulesar has announced a free public challenge aimed at helping people sharpen their street-level observation skills-no money, meetings, or logins required. The“Walk the Block Challenge” is a simple 7-day routine designed to build one habit that Kaulesar calls the most overlooked skill in real estate and business: paying attention.

“You don't need capital to think like an investor,” Kaulesar said.“You need to watch more. Most people miss the small signs that tell the big story. This challenge helps you start seeing them.”

Why Observation Matters Now More Than Ever

In a market filled with hype and delayed data, early insights come from everyday observation. Kaulesar has built his career on this principle, saying:

“I once made a deal just because I noticed three dumpsters and a roofing crew. That block wasn't on anyone's radar yet-but I saw it changing in real time.”

The habit of observation is backed by research:



83% of top-performing investors say real-world context helped them make smarter decisions (Harvard Business Review).

Over 60% of homebuyers say“neighbourhood feel” matters more than square footage (Zillow).

75% of successful entrepreneurs had street-level knowledge before raising capital (Kauffman Foundation). Data alone misses 1 in 4 market shifts at the hyperlocal level (Urban Studies Journal, 2022).



The Walk the Block Challenge: Simple, No Tools Needed

Each day includes a short, focused walk-20 minutes or less. No apps. No tracking tools. No signup.

Day 1: Walk your own block.

Look at each house or building. What looks different than last month?

Day 2: Walk a commercial street nearby.

Note what businesses are new, closing, or renovating.

Day 3: Choose a block with mixed housing.

Look for signs of change: fresh paint, For Sale signs, utility markings.

Day 4: Talk to one local worker.

Ask a delivery person, shop owner, or maintenance worker,“What's changed around here lately?”

Day 5: Walk at a different time.

Morning vs. evening. How does the energy shift? Who's around?

Day 6: Look for what's not obvious.

Empty lots. Park improvements. City trucks. What small changes hint at bigger ones?

Day 7: Reflect.

Which block surprised you most? What would you do next if you were an investor or planner?

“The point isn't to predict the market,” Kaulesar explains.“It's to train your brain to see patterns you've been walking past.”

Share Your Progress or Keep It Private

Participants are encouraged to share thoughts and photos on social media using the tag #WalkTheBlockChallenge. Suggested post prompts:



“Here's what I noticed on Day 3”

“This block tells a bigger story than I thought” “Didn't expect to see this on my walk today”

Private Option: If you prefer not to post publicly, Kaulesar also encourages journaling your findings. A notes app, voice memo, or physical notebook works fine.

Ready to Walk?

There's no start date. Anyone can begin anytime. No registration. No sales funnel. Just you, your eyes, and your local streets.

“Start today,” Kaulesar says.“Pick a block and walk it slowly. You'll start seeing things no report can tell you. That's the beginning of insight.”

About Paul Kaulesar

Paul Kaulesar is a real estate broker based in West Palm Beach, FL. He grew up in Queens, NY, learning real estate from his parents who flipped houses block by block. He later studied entrepreneurship, strategy, and negotiation-including programs at Harvard Business School. Known for his quiet, observational approach, he combines street-level instinct with formal business insight. Paul supports multiple nonprofits and is committed to helping others build practical habits for long-term success.

